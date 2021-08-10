Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells 4,978 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

