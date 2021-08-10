XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in XPEL were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 57.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in XPEL by 26.2% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XPEL by 448.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,782 shares of company stock worth $24,401,577. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.