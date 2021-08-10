Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

