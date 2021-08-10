Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CAO David B. Weinstock Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.