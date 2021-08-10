Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 4,245 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSKY. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

