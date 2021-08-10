Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

