Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EMHY opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

