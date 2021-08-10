Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $4.09 Million in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

DOOO stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

