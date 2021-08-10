Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.06. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

