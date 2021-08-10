Eaton Vance Management Invests $32,000 in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 4,129.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vector Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

