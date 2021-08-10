Reviewing Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60% AvalonBay Communities 48.25% 10.04% 5.62%

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and AvalonBay Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.91 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.59 AvalonBay Communities $2.30 billion 13.80 $827.63 million $8.69 26.18

Kimco Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvalonBay Communities. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kimco Realty and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 2 11 0 2.85 AvalonBay Communities 1 10 6 0 2.29

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $209.13, suggesting a potential downside of 8.09%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats AvalonBay Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

