Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSI. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $228.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $140.21 and a 52 week high of $231.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,395 shares of company stock worth $2,731,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

