Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Roth Capital

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.07.

ARVN stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654 over the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

