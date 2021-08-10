KE (BEKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KE stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion and a PE ratio of 142.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.92. KE has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $79.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

