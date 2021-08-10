Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,839 shares of company stock worth $4,546,595. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,838 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

