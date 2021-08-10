B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

BTG opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 1,410,632 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 1,273,151 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

