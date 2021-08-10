Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

