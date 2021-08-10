Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:MDP opened at C$7.75 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.72.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.