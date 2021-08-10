Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of ALTM opened at $66.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

