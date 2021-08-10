Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

