Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Revance Therapeutics worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

