ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 8.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth $56,000.

BATS:IGHG opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

