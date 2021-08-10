Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

