Oppenheimer Weighs in on SPX Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.35 on Monday. SPX has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 163,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

