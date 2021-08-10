Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 13,000 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

