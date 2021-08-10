EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.16.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $97.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.29. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

