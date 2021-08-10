Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $39.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42. Coursera has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $1,265,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,077 shares of company stock worth $19,996,288.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coursera (COUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.