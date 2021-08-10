Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

