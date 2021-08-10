Neo Performance Materials (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NEO opened at C$18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$691.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.94. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$9.60 and a 52 week high of C$21.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently -18.10%.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.