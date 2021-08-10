Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APDN opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

