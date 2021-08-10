First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

