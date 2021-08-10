Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RVMD opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

