Brian S. Hertzman Sells 3,107 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AFG opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.13.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

