Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi Buys 5,200 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $45,945,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $48,188,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $42,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

