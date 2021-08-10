Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 5,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Z opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.60 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

