Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells 8,111 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AQUA stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,716,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

