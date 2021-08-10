GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $8,509,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $7,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $19.50.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

