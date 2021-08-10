Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $306.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

