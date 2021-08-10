Critical Analysis: Wayfair (NYSE:W) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wayfair and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 7 15 0 2.48 ContextLogic 1 4 9 0 2.57

Wayfair presently has a consensus price target of $328.19, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 106.94%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Wayfair.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.05 $185.00 million $2.14 130.29 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.55 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.78

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayfair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayfair beats ContextLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

