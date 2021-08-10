Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.