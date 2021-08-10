Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.82.

Shares of WCN opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.68%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

