FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
NYSE:FTSI opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56. FTS International has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $30.09.
FTS International Company Profile
FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.
