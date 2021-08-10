FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:FTSI opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56. FTS International has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTS International by 81.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

