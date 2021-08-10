Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VNA. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.38 ($75.74).

Vonovia stock opened at €58.40 ($68.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

