Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.36 ($134.55).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

