AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,368.33 ($122.40).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,182 ($106.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,384.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.