Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.70 ($31.41).

WAC stock opened at €25.78 ($30.33) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a twelve month high of €26.48 ($31.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.89.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

