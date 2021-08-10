Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Omega Flex worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 24.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 107,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 41.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 31.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.55 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 53.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

