Head-To-Head Review: GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) versus Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Victory Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% Victory Capital 28.14% 40.14% 15.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GCM Grosvenor and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Victory Capital 1 0 4 0 2.60

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Victory Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.45 $4.05 million $0.49 20.92 Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.97 $212.52 million $3.71 9.15

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victory Capital beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

