Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Veritiv worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

