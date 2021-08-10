Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 17,271 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Macatawa Bank worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 158,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBC opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

